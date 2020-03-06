American women's unpaid labor worth $1.5T in 2019

The average American woman does four hours of unpaid labor per day, compared to a man's two and a half hours, according to an editorial in The New York Times based on data from an Oxfam analysis.

Unpaid labor typically includes child care, care for elderly and sick relatives, cooking, and cleaning. When valued at minimum wage, the amount of unpaid labor women did in 2019 in the U.S. amounted to $1.5 trillion. Globally, that number was $10.9 trillion, more than the world's 50 largest companies made in revenue in 2018, according to the report.

While this invisible labor gap has narrowed, it is still significant, according to the the authors, who write, "Women provide a huge unacknowledged subsidy to the smooth functioning of our economies."

Read the full story here.

More articles on compensation:

Too many cooks in the kitchen? Why hospitals struggle to see real ROI from their physician alignment strategies

Female med school department heads make less than male counterparts

13 healthcare CEOs facing most shareholder opposition to pay

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.