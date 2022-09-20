62 benchmarks on nonprofit hospital CEO pay in 11 metro areas

The compensation of CEOs leading tax-exempt hospitals is but one measure analyzed in Candid's 2022 Nonprofit Compensation Report, which is based entirely on data reported to the IRS.
The report analyzes key employee compensation derived from 140,947 observations from 87,529 Forms 990 and 990-EZ filed by 501(c) organizations with the IRS for fiscal year 2020.
Specific to hospitals, Candid analyzed C501(c)(3) general and rehabilitative hospitals with budgets ranging from $250,000 or less to more than $50 million to draw observations on the compensation of 622 CEOs/executive directors nationwide.
Below are percentile breakdowns and averages for the compensation of CEOs/executive directors of C501(c)(3) general and rehabilitative hospitals by metropolitan statistical area. Complete percentile breakdowns are available for MSAs with more than 20 observations; limited percentiles are available for cities with at least 15 observations, the minimum to be included in the overview below.
Atlanta
Based on 24 salary observations
Average: $952,618
10th Percentile: $196,515
25th Percentile: $302,355
Median: $545,764
75th Percentile: $864,485
90th Percentile: $2,474,247
Baltimore
Based on 20 salary observations
Average: $1,230,480
10th Percentile: $165,971
25th Percentile: $212,004
Median: $573,073
75th Percentile: $1,537,306
90th Percentile: $2,296,125
Boston
Based on 34 salary observations
Average: $781,395
10th Percentile: $174,616
25th Percentile: $241,420
Median: $575,585
75th Percentile: $907,794
90th Percentile: $1,818,872
Chicago
Based on 32 salary observations
Average: $678,053
10th Percentile: $88,568
25th Percentile: $205,753
Median: $361,758
75th Percentile: $865,400
90th Percentile: $1,644,751
Dallas
Based on 31 salary observations
Average: $1,212,180
10th Percentile: $121,000
25th Percentile: $319,341
Median: $516,380
75th Percentile: $1,081,574
90th Percentile: $1,594,573
Los Angeles
Based on 31 salary observations
Average: $597,822
10th Percentile: $92,152
25th Percentile: $146,146
Median: $214,500
75th Percentile: $379,359
90th Percentile: $1,550,174
New York
Based on 21 salary observations
Average: $1,161,910
10th Percentile: $98,251
25th Percentile: $150,000
Median: $258,840
75th Percentile: $570,427
90th Percentile: $2,252,823
Philadelphia
Based on 21 salary observations
Average: $789,206
10th Percentile: $71,169
25th Percentile: $126,202
Median: $583,763
75th Percentile: $1,144,026
90th Percentile: $1,549,534
Pittsburgh
Based on 15 salary observations
Average: $1,187,471
25th Percentile: $312,077
Median: $375,000
75th Percentile: $720,626
St. Louis
Based on 39 salary observations
Average: $920,193
10th Percentile: $206,985
25th Percentile: $342,965
Median: $468,944
75th Percentile: $697,974
90th Percentile: $987,643
Washington, D.C.
Based on 19 salary observations
Average: $872,255
25th Percentile: $199,788
Median: $701,625
75th Percentile: $1,078,401