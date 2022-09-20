62 benchmarks on nonprofit hospital CEO pay in 11 metro areas

The compensation of CEOs leading tax-exempt hospitals is but one measure analyzed in Candid's 2022 Nonprofit Compensation Report, which is based entirely on data reported to the IRS.

The report analyzes key employee compensation derived from 140,947 observations from 87,529 Forms 990 and 990-EZ filed by 501(c) organizations with the IRS for fiscal year 2020.

Specific to hospitals, Candid analyzed C501(c)(3) general and rehabilitative hospitals with budgets ranging from $250,000 or less to more than $50 million to draw observations on the compensation of 622 CEOs/executive directors nationwide.

Below are percentile breakdowns and averages for the compensation of CEOs/executive directors of C501(c)(3) general and rehabilitative hospitals by metropolitan statistical area. Complete percentile breakdowns are available for MSAs with more than 20 observations; limited percentiles are available for cities with at least 15 observations, the minimum to be included in the overview below.

Atlanta

Based on 24 salary observations

Average: $952,618

10th Percentile: $196,515

25th Percentile: $302,355

Median: $545,764

75th Percentile: $864,485

90th Percentile: $2,474,247

Baltimore

Based on 20 salary observations

Average: $1,230,480

10th Percentile: $165,971

25th Percentile: $212,004

Median: $573,073

75th Percentile: $1,537,306

90th Percentile: $2,296,125

Boston

Based on 34 salary observations

Average: $781,395

10th Percentile: $174,616

25th Percentile: $241,420

Median: $575,585

75th Percentile: $907,794

90th Percentile: $1,818,872

Chicago

Based on 32 salary observations

Average: $678,053

10th Percentile: $88,568

25th Percentile: $205,753

Median: $361,758

75th Percentile: $865,400

90th Percentile: $1,644,751

Dallas

Based on 31 salary observations

Average: $1,212,180

10th Percentile: $121,000

25th Percentile: $319,341

Median: $516,380

75th Percentile: $1,081,574

90th Percentile: $1,594,573

Los Angeles

Based on 31 salary observations

Average: $597,822

10th Percentile: $92,152

25th Percentile: $146,146

Median: $214,500

75th Percentile: $379,359

90th Percentile: $1,550,174

New York

Based on 21 salary observations

Average: $1,161,910

10th Percentile: $98,251

25th Percentile: $150,000

Median: $258,840

75th Percentile: $570,427

90th Percentile: $2,252,823

Philadelphia

Based on 21 salary observations

Average: $789,206

10th Percentile: $71,169

25th Percentile: $126,202

Median: $583,763

75th Percentile: $1,144,026

90th Percentile: $1,549,534

Pittsburgh

Based on 15 salary observations

Average: $1,187,471

25th Percentile: $312,077

Median: $375,000

75th Percentile: $720,626

St. Louis

Based on 39 salary observations

Average: $920,193

10th Percentile: $206,985

25th Percentile: $342,965

Median: $468,944

75th Percentile: $697,974

90th Percentile: $987,643

Washington, D.C.

Based on 19 salary observations

Average: $872,255

25th Percentile: $199,788

Median: $701,625

75th Percentile: $1,078,401