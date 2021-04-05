5 top-paying states for nurse practitioners

The average annual salary for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $114,510, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey, released March 31.

Here are the top-paying states for nurse practitioners based on the survey:

1. California: $145,970

2. New Jersey: $130,890

3. Washington: $126,480

4. New York: $126,440

5. Massachusetts: $126,050

To access average annual salary for nurse practitioners by state, click here.

