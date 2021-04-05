5 top-paying states for nurse practitioners
The average annual salary for nurse practitioners in the U.S. is $114,510, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey, released March 31.
Here are the top-paying states for nurse practitioners based on the survey:
1. California: $145,970
2. New Jersey: $130,890
3. Washington: $126,480
4. New York: $126,440
5. Massachusetts: $126,050
To access average annual salary for nurse practitioners by state, click here.
More articles on compensation:
