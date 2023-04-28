5 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay

The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since April 10.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East approved a contract with Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health that includes wage increases. The contract covers technical workers at Rhinebeck, N.Y.-based Northern Dutchess Hospital, biomedical engineers at Poughkeepsie, N.Y.-based Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Carmel, N.Y.-based Putnam Hospital, and radiation therapists at Vassar and Putnam.

2. Members of Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West at more than 40 Dignity Health hospitals approved a new contract with pay increases. The contract raises wages 18 percent over four years and boosts the minimum wage throughout the system to $21 per hour by 2024.

3. Members of United Public Workers have ended their nearly two-month strike at Maui Health hospitals in Hawaii by approving a new contract. The new contract includes pay-scale adjustments, at least a 10.5 percent wage increase for workers, and a lump sum payment for workers, among other benefits.

4. Eligible Penn Medicine Lancaster (Pa.) General Health employees will receive 4 percent pay increases, lancasteronline.com reported April 12. The announcement came about two weeks after LG Health eliminated fewer than 65 jobs, or less than 1 percent of its workforce.

5. Members of the California Nurses Association approved a new contract with Southern California Hospital at Culver City. The contract includes across-the-board wage increases of up to 30 percent over three years.