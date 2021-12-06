5 highest-paying physician specialties

Plastic surgery is the highest-paying physician specialty, according to Medscape's 2021 Physician Compensation Report.

For the report, Medscape collected responses from 17,903 U.S. physicians across more than 29 specialties. The data was collected between Oct. 6, 2020, and Feb. 11, 2021. Survey respondents reported their compensation for patient care, and only full-time salaries were included in the result.

Below are the five top-earning specialties, according to the report.

1. Plastic surgery: $526,000

2. Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $511,000

3. Cardiology: $459,000

4. Urology: $427,000

5. Otolaryngology: $417,000