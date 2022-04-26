17 physician specialties ranked by average incentive bonus

Orthopedic physicians have the highest average incentive bonus compared to other specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

For the report, Medscape collected responses from more than13,000 physicians across 29 specialties. Data was collected between Oct. 5, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022.

The incentive bonus is one element of physicians' income considered in the report. Medscape said this can include payment a physician received through productivity, patient satisfaction, clinical processes or other goals set by the physician's employer.

More than half of physicians have an incentive bonus, according to the report.

Below are the specialties ranked by physicians' average incentive bonus, according to the report. Note: The list includes a tie.

1. Orthopedics: $126,000

2. Ophthalmology: $100,000

3. Cardiology: $85,000

4. Gastroenterology: $74,000

5. Urology: $73,000

6. Anesthesiology: $68,000

7. Radiology: $66,000

8. Pathology: $54,000

9. Emergency medicine: $51,000

10. OB-GYN: $49,000

11. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: $48,000

12. Surgery, general: $46,000

13. Psychiatry: $33,000

14. Family medicine: $30,000

15. Internal medicine: $29,000

15. Neurology: $29,000

17. Pediatrics: $28,000