111 statistics on physician compensation | 2021

With America's projected physician shortage and the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to keep tabs on how physician compensation is evolving.

In a report released Aug. 9, physician search and consulting firm Merritt Hawkins said it conducted more searches for nurse practitioners (335) than for any other provider type from April 2020 to March 2021. Still, specialist physicians made up 64 percent of the firm's search engagements over the 12 months. Tom Florence, president of Merritt Hawkins, partially attributed this to the growing number of older patients who require the services of specialists.

While some physicians have seen their median compensation climb, median compensation for many physician specialties remained flat or declined.

The following statistics provide a view of physician compensation.

Note: Several surveys were used to compile this report. More information is provided at the end of the report.

Median compensation

Anesthesiologists: $453,683 (2.57 percent decrease from 2020)

Cardiologists (general): $518,750 (2.63 percent decrease from 2020)

Dermatologists: $506,276 (1.59 percent increase from 2020)

Endocrinologists: $274,402 (0.22 percent increase from 2020)

Emergency room physicians: $380,099 (0.58 percent increase from 2020)

Family medicine physicians: $273,291 (1.27 percent increase from 2020)

Gastroenterologists: $538,908 (0.74 percent decrease from 2020)

General surgeons: $439,196 (2.69 percent decrease from 2020)

Internal medicine physicians: $288,558 (0.05 percent decrease from 2020)

Neurologists: $325,278 (1.25 percent increase from 2020)

OB-GYN: $357,266 (0.66 percent decrease from 2020)

Hematology and medical oncology: $462,644 (1.39 percent decrease from 2020)

Ophthalmologists: $416,333 (1.14 percent decrease from 2020)

Orthopedic surgeons: $626,297 (0.89 percent decrease from 2020)

Pediatricians: $255,352 (0.81 percent decrease from 2020)

Psychiatrists: $299,250 (0.54 percent decrease from 2020)

Pulmonary Disease (With Critical Care): $418,382 (1.41 percent decrease from 2020)

Rheumatologists: $278,416 (0.48 percent increase from 2020)

Urologists: $500,698 (2.82 percent increase from 2020)

Median work relative value unit

Anesthesiologists: 10,842

Cardiologists (general): 6,896

Dermatologists: 6,447

Endocrinologists: 4,471

Emergency room physicians: 6,111

Family medicine physicians: 4,575

Gastroenterologists: 6,787

General surgeons: 6,025

Internal medicine physicians: 4,413

Neurologists: 4,253

OB-GYN: 6,317

Hematologists/Oncologists: 4,357

Ophthalmologists: 7,381

Orthopedic surgeons: 7,431

Pediatricians: 4,605

Psychiatrists: 3,574

Pulmonary disease (with critical care): 5,744

Rheumatologists: 4,315

Urologists: 7,093

Mean compensation for men and women

Primary care — men: $269,000

Primary care — women: $211,000

Specialists —men: $376,000

Specialists — women: $283,000

Mean incentive bonus

Orthopedic surgeons: $116,000

Ophthalmologists: $87,000

Otolaryngologists: $72,000

Urologists: $72,000

Cardiologists: $71,000

Radiologists: $69,000

Gastroenterologists: $60,000

Anesthesiologists: $55,000

OB-GYN and women's health: $48,000

General surgeons: $47,000

Emergency medicine physicians: $44,000

Pathologists: $42,000

Critical care physicians: $41,000

Neurologists: $39,000

Physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians: $37,000

Family medicine physicians: $27,000

Internal medicine physicians: $26,000

Pediatricians: $26,000

Psychiatrists: $24,000

Highest offered signing bonuses

Family medicine physicians: $240,000

Radiologists: $50,000

Psychiatrists: $75,000

Internal medicine physicians: $100,000

Lowest offered signing bonuses

Family medicine physicians: $2,500

Radiologists: $10,000

Psychiatrists: $1,000

Internal medicine physicians: $5,000

Highest-paying states for physicians by mean compensation

Alabama: $348,000

Kentucky: $340,000

Oklahoma: $338,000

Indiana: $337,000

Missouri: $332,000

South Carolina: $332,000

Florida: $331,000

Georgia: $330,000

Iowa: $330,000

Tennessee: $329,000

Highest offered base salary

(Bonuses and benefits not included)

Family medicine physicians: $400,000

Radiologists: $825,000

Psychiatrists: $400,000

Internal medicine physicians: $500,000

OB-GYN: $750,000

Anesthesiologists: $750,000

Hematologists/Oncologists: $1 million

Gastroenterologists: $750,000

Cardiologists (non-invasive): $700,000

Cardiologists (interventional): $1 million

Neurologists: $850,000

Orthopedic surgeons: $1 million

Dermatologists: $1 million

Pulmonologists: $650,000

Pediatricians: $400,000

Endocrinologists: $325,000

Lowest offered base salary

(Bonuses and benefits not included)

Family medicine physicians: $180,000

Radiologists: $150,000

Psychiatrists: $185,000

Internal medicine physicians: $170,000

OB-GYN: $207,000

Anesthesiologists: $245,000

Hematologists/Oncologists: $180,000

Gastroenterologists: $125,000

Cardiologists (non-invasive): $350,000

Cardiologists (interventional): $400,000

Neurologists: $215,000

Orthopedic surgeons: $300,000

Dermatologists: $200,000

Pulmonologists: $250,000

Pediatricians: $180,000

Endocrinologists: $200,000

Statistics are based on the following:

Median compensation and median work RVUs are from the American Medical Group Association's (AMGA) "2021 Medical Group Compensation and Productivity Survey," a 2021 report based on 2020 data. The nationwide survey includes data from 398 medical groups, representing more than 190,000 providers from 168 physician, advanced practice clinician and other specialties. Compensation includes base salary, plus variable compensation and voluntary compensation reductions. It excludes retirement benefits, pension, SERP or tax-deferred profit-sharing plans. Work relative value units are units of value based on time, skill, training and intensity of administered services, using the CMS scale.

Mean compensation for men and women, mean incentive bonus and highest-paying states by mean compensation are from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2021." The report is based on responses from surveys of about 18,000 U.S. physicians in more than 29 specialties. Data was collected from Oct. 6, 2020, through Feb. 11, 2021. Compensation from this report includes base salary, bonuses and profit-sharing contributions.

Highest and lowest offered base salary figures, as well as highest and lowest signing bonuses, are from the Merritt Hawkins "2021 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives." The review is based on 2,458 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search assignments that were ongoing or conducted by Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare's physician staffing companies from April 2020 to March 2021.