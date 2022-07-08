11 statistics on physician assistant salary by specialty

Noah Schwartz -

Physician assistants specializing in dermatology earned $147,000 between mid-November 2021 and early January 2022, making it the highest-paid PA specialty within that time, according to a new report from Medscape published June 3. 

The report was based on data collected from 5,000 full-time PAs between mid-November 2021 and early January 2022. The report only included specialties with at least 100 respondents.

Family medicine PAs and internal medicine PAs saw growth in income from last year. 

 

  1. Dermatology — $146,000
  2. Critical care — $140,000
  3. Emergency medicine — $139,000
  4. Surgery — $138,000
  5. Orthopedics — $134,000
  6. Oncology — $128,000
  7. Internal medicine — $126,000
  8. Psychiatry — $125,000
  9. Cardiology — $121,000
  10. Family medicine — $121,000
  11. Pediatrics — $115,000


To read more about the report, click here.

