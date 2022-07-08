11 statistics on physician assistant salary by specialty

Physician assistants specializing in dermatology earned $147,000 between mid-November 2021 and early January 2022, making it the highest-paid PA specialty within that time, according to a new report from Medscape published June 3.
The report was based on data collected from 5,000 full-time PAs between mid-November 2021 and early January 2022. The report only included specialties with at least 100 respondents.
Family medicine PAs and internal medicine PAs saw growth in income from last year.
- Dermatology — $146,000
- Critical care — $140,000
- Emergency medicine — $139,000
- Surgery — $138,000
- Orthopedics — $134,000
- Oncology — $128,000
- Internal medicine — $126,000
- Psychiatry — $125,000
- Cardiology — $121,000
- Family medicine — $121,000
- Pediatrics — $115,000
