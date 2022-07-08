11 statistics on physician assistant salary by specialty

Physician assistants specializing in dermatology earned $147,000 between mid-November 2021 and early January 2022, making it the highest-paid PA specialty within that time, according to a new report from Medscape published June 3.

The report was based on data collected from 5,000 full-time PAs between mid-November 2021 and early January 2022. The report only included specialties with at least 100 respondents.

Family medicine PAs and internal medicine PAs saw growth in income from last year.

Dermatology — $146,000 Critical care — $140,000 Emergency medicine — $139,000 Surgery — $138,000 Orthopedics — $134,000 Oncology — $128,000 Internal medicine — $126,000 Psychiatry — $125,000 Cardiology — $121,000 Family medicine — $121,000 Pediatrics — $115,000



