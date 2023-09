In July, registered nurse travel jobs in the cardiac progressive care unit received the highest pay, according to one new analysis.

The finding comes from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace, which released a breakdown of travel nurse pay by specialty Sept. 1 in addition to its August "Travel Nurse Pay Report."

As of Sept. 1, there were 131,491 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days.

According to the analysis, the 10 top-paying travel nurse specialties in July were:

Cardiac progressive care unit

Average weekly pay: $3,284.98

Pediatric intensive care unit

Average weekly pay: $3,234.58

Cardiovascular intensive care unit

Average weekly pay: $3,149.50

Progressive care unit

Average weekly pay: $3,027.03

Cardiovascular operating room

Average weekly pay: $3,024.76

Pediatrics cardiovascular intensive care unit

Average weekly pay: $3,011.88

Electrophysiology lab

Average weekly pay: $3,002.48

First assist

Average weekly pay: $2,986.97

Pediatrics operating room

Average weekly pay: $2,967.34

Operating room circulate

Average weekly pay: $2,935.49



