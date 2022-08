10 states with the largest increases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in July in the U.S. was $2,997, up 12 percent from $2,681 during the same time in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

The report, which was shared with Becker's, is based on proprietary data of job postings on Vivian Health in July.

When taking a broad month-over-month view of 2022, average travel nurse pay is declining and coming back to last year's levels, according to Vivian Health. The national healthcare hiring marketplace cited several contributing factors for this trend, such as a shift away from travel roles and toward permanent nursing roles as well as less federal money toward hospitals for large travel contracts.

Overall, there have been 692,462 active travel nurse jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last 90 days.

Here are the 10 states with the largest average increases to travel nurse pay in July, according to the report:

1. Alaska

Weekly pay 2022: $3,334

Weekly pay 2021: $2,356

YOY change: 41.51 percent

2. Minnesota

Weekly pay 2022: $3,458

Weekly pay 2021: $2,624

YOY change: 31.78 percent

3. Hawaii

Weekly pay 2022: $3,012

Weekly pay 2021: $2,313

YOY change: 30.22 percent

4. South Dakota

Weekly pay 2022: $3,241

Weekly pay 2021: $2,504

YOY change: 29.43 percent

5. California

Weekly pay 2022: $3,759

Weekly pay 2021: $3,007

YOY change: 25.01 percent

6. Nevada

Weekly pay 2022: $3,088

Weekly pay 2021: $2,478

YOY change: 24.62 percent

7. Oregon

Weekly pay 2022: $3,439

Weekly pay 2021: $2,779

YOY change: 23.75 percent

8. Wyoming

Weekly pay 2022: $3,393

Weekly pay 2021: $2,752

YOY change: 23.29 percent

9. West Virginia

Weekly pay 2022: $3,060

Weekly pay 2021: $2,513

YOY change: 21.77 percent

10. Ohio

Weekly pay 2022: $3,015

Weekly pay 2021: $2,480

YOY change: 21.57 percent

Here are the five states with average decreases to travel nurse pay in July, according to the report:

1. Florida

Weekly pay 2022: $2,441

Weekly pay 2021: $2,723

YOY change: 10.36 percent

2. Missouri

Weekly pay 2022: $2,664

Weekly pay 2021: $2,745

YOY change: 2.95 percent

3. Alabama

Weekly pay 2022: $2,390

Weekly pay 2021: $2,431

YOY change: 1.69 percent

4. South Carolina

Weekly pay 2022: $2,677

Weekly pay 2021: $2,707

YOY change: 1.11 percent

5. Texas

Weekly pay 2022: $2,663

Weekly pay 2021: $2,672

YOY change: 0.34 percent