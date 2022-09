10 states with the largest increases, decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in August in the U.S. was $3,045, down 7.4 percent from $3,270 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

The report, which was shared with Becker's, is based on proprietary data of job postings on Vivian Health in August.

When taking a broad month-over-month view of 2022, average travel nurse pay is declining and coming back to last year's levels, according to Vivian Health. The national healthcare hiring marketplace cited two reasonings behind this trend: a shift away from travel roles and toward permanent nursing roles, and less federal funding toward hospitals and health systems for large travel contracts.

As of Sept. 13, there have been 765,075 active travel nurse jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last 90 days.

Here are the 10 states with the largest average increases to travel nurse pay in August, according to the report:

1. Delaware

Weekly pay 2022: $3,323

Weekly pay 2021: $2,719

YOY change: 18.18 percent

2. Hawaii

Weekly pay 2022: $3,121

Weekly pay 2021: $2,596

YOY change: 16.82 percent

3. Alaska

Weekly pay 2022: $3,426

Weekly pay 2021: $3,042

YOY change: 11.21 percent

4. Nebraska

Weekly pay 2022: $2,962

Weekly pay 2021: $2,666

YOY change: 9.99 percent

5. Wyoming

Weekly pay 2022: $3,218

Weekly pay 2021: $2,914

YOY change: 9.45 percent

6. Ohio

Weekly pay 2022: $2,997

Weekly pay 2021: $2,747

YOY change: 8.34 percent

7. West Virginia

Weekly pay 2022: $3,056

Weekly pay 2021: $2,806

YOY change: 8.18 percent

8. New Jersey

Weekly pay 2022: $3,537

Weekly pay 2021: $3,258

YOY change: 7.89 percent

9. Connecticut

Weekly pay 2022: $3,021

Weekly pay 2021: $2,784

YOY change: 7.85 percent

10. Nevada

Weekly pay 2022: $3,221

Weekly pay 2021: $2,988

YOY change: 7.23 percent

Here are the 10 states with the largest average decreases to travel nurse pay in August, according to the report:

Note: The list includes a tie.

1. Florida

Weekly pay 2022: $2,498

Weekly pay 2021: $3,520

YOY change: 40.91 percent

2. Arizona

Weekly pay 2022: $3,028

Weekly pay 2021: $4,178

YOY change: 37.98 percent

3. Georgia

Weekly pay 2022: $2,747

Weekly pay 2021: $3,478

YOY change: 26.61 percent

4. Oklahoma

Weekly pay 2022: $2,622

Weekly pay 2021: $3,245

YOY change: 23.76 percent

5. Missouri

Weekly pay 2022: $2,794

Weekly pay 2021: $3,337

YOY change: 19.43 percent

6. New Mexico

Weekly pay 2022: $3,044

Weekly pay 2021: $3,589

YOY change: 17.90 percent

7. Arkansas

Weekly pay 2022: $2,711

Weekly pay 2021: $3,183

YOY change: 17.41 percent

8. Rhode Island

Weekly pay 2022: $3,063

Weekly pay 2021: $3,564

YOY change: 16.36 percent

9. Tennessee

Weekly pay 2022: $2,637

Weekly pay 2021: $3,048

YOY change: 15.59 percent

9. Texas

Weekly pay 2022: $2,637

Weekly pay 2021: $3,048

YOY change: 15.59 percent