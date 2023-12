10 states with the largest dips, increases in travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $2,417.04, a decrease of 0.22% from the previous month and a 10.94% decrease from the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

South Dakota saw the sharpest month-over-month decrease, followed by Florida, and Rhode Island saw the sharpest month-over-month increase.

Here are 10 states with the largest dips to average weekly travel nurse pay in November compared with October, according to the report:

Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.

South Dakota

October: $2,528.36

November: $2,365.79

Month-over-month decrease: 6.43%

Florida

October: $2,221.44

November: $2,155.17

Month-over-month decrease: 2.98%

Mississippi

October: $2,040.89

November: $1,982.56

Month-over-month decrease: 2.86%

Minnesota

October: $2,515.44

November: $2,447.10

Month-over-month decrease: 2.72%

New Mexico

October: $2,339.63

November: $2,279.93

Month-over-month decrease: 2.55%

Vermont

October: $2,645.11

November: $2,582.42

Month-over-month decrease: 2.37%

Utah

October: $2,485.99

November: $2,438.23

Month-over-month decrease: 1.92%

West Virginia

October: $2,377.58

November: $2,335.26

Month-over-month decrease: 1.78%

Ohio

October: $2,393.94

November: $2,353.07

Month-over-month decrease: 1.71%

Idaho

October: $2,284.32

November: $2,249.19

Month-over-month decrease: 1.54%

Here are 10 states with the largest increases to average weekly travel nurse pay in November compared with October, according to the report.

Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.

Rhode Island

October: $2,437.50

November: $2,555.77

Month-over-month increase: 4.85%

Delaware

October: $2,408.19

November: $2,518.42

Month-over-month increase: 4.58%

Hawaii

October: $2,330.22

November: $2,405.93

Month-over-month increase: 3.25%

Montana

October: $2,211.03

November: $2,271.41

Month-over-month increase: 2.73%

Massachusetts

October: $2,597.20

November: $2,650.88

Month-over-month increase: 2.07%

Louisiana

October: $2,065.78

November: $2,094.55

Month-over-month increase: 1.39%

Nebraska

October: $2,287.58

November: $2,316.73

Month-over-month increase: 1.27%

Tennessee

October: $2,108.18

November: $2,131.12

Month-over-month increase: 1.09%

Alabama

October: $2,083.48

November: $2,105.10

Month-over-month increase: 1.04%

Illinois

October: $2,366.24

November: $2,388.78

Month-over-month increase: 0.95%