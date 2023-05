10 states with the largest dips in travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in April in the U.S. was $2,529, down 12.76 percent from $2,899 during the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Month over month, average weekly travel nurse pay decreased 2.3 percent, the report found.

As of May 1, there were 118,480 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days.

Here are 10 states with the largest decreases to average weekly travel nurse pay in March compared to February, according to the report shared with Becker's. (Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.):

Wyoming

March: $3,058.42

April: $2,865.16

Month-over-month decrease: 6.32 percent

Maine

March: $2,584.08

April: $2,438.80

Month-over-month decrease: 5.62 percent

New Hampshire

March: $2,486.96

April: $2,365.91

Month-over-month decrease: 4.87 percent

Mississippi

March: $2,424.00

April: $2,307.99

Month-over-month decrease: 4.79 percent

Colorado

March: $2,521.70

April: $2,401.08

Month-over-month decrease: 4.78 percent

Illinois

March: $2,605.74

April: $2,485.65

Month-over-month decrease: 4.61 percent

West Virginia

March: $2,566.78

April: $2,450.43

Month-over-month decrease: 4.53 percent

Nebraska

March: $2,571.22

April: $2,465.56

Month-over-month decrease: 4.11 percent

South Dakota

March: $2,554.72

April: $2,451.49

Month-over-month decrease: 4.04 percent

Maryland

March: $2,548.28

April: $2,445.91

Month-over-month decrease: 4.02 percent