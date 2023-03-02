10 states with the largest dips in travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in February in the U.S. was $2,917, down 22.17 percent from $3,748 during the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.
According to a Vivian spokesperson, average weekly travel nurse pay decreased in every state from January to February this year.
"This is likely impacted by the national decrease in RSV and influenza cases in February. While COVID-19 cases sharply declined and then rebounded in February, the impact on hospitalizations does not seem to have been enough to affect wages for travel nurses," the spokesperson said.
As of March 1, there were 110,440 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days.
Here are 10 states with the largest decreases to average weekly travel nurse pay in February 2023 (compared to January 2023), according to the report shared with Becker's (Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.):
Utah
January: $2,856
February: $2,495
Month-over-month decrease: 12.64 percent
Rhode Island
January: $3,115
February: $2,767
Month-over-month decrease: 11.17 percent
Missouri
January: $2,879
February: $2,571
Month-over-month decrease: 10.7 percent
Maryland
January: $3,086
February: $2,807
Month-over-month decrease: 9.04 percent
Mississippi
January: $2,604
February: $2,385
Month-over-month decrease: 8.41 percent
California
January: $3,859
February: $3,550
Month-over-month decrease: 8.01 percent
Washington
January: $3,362
February: $3,097
Month-over-month decrease: 7.88 percent
Alabama
January: $2,529
February: $2,330
Month-over-month decrease: 7.87 percent
Kansas
January: $2,679
February: $2,476
Month-over-month decrease: 7.58 percent
New Hampshire
January: $3,285
February: $3,037
Month-over-month decrease: 7.55 percent