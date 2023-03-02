10 states with the largest dips in travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in February in the U.S. was $2,917, down 22.17 percent from $3,748 during the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

According to a Vivian spokesperson, average weekly travel nurse pay decreased in every state from January to February this year.

"This is likely impacted by the national decrease in RSV and influenza cases in February. While COVID-19 cases sharply declined and then rebounded in February, the impact on hospitalizations does not seem to have been enough to affect wages for travel nurses," the spokesperson said.

As of March 1, there were 110,440 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days.

Here are 10 states with the largest decreases to average weekly travel nurse pay in February 2023 (compared to January 2023), according to the report shared with Becker's (Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.):

Utah

January: $2,856

February: $2,495

Month-over-month decrease: 12.64 percent

Rhode Island

January: $3,115

February: $2,767

Month-over-month decrease: 11.17 percent

Missouri

January: $2,879

February: $2,571

Month-over-month decrease: 10.7 percent

Maryland

January: $3,086

February: $2,807

Month-over-month decrease: 9.04 percent

Mississippi

January: $2,604

February: $2,385

Month-over-month decrease: 8.41 percent

California

January: $3,859

February: $3,550

Month-over-month decrease: 8.01 percent

Washington

January: $3,362

February: $3,097

Month-over-month decrease: 7.88 percent

Alabama

January: $2,529

February: $2,330

Month-over-month decrease: 7.87 percent

Kansas

January: $2,679

February: $2,476

Month-over-month decrease: 7.58 percent

New Hampshire

January: $3,285

February: $3,037

Month-over-month decrease: 7.55 percent