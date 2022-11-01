10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in October in the U.S. was $3,080, down 18.82 percent from $3,794 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

This represents the largest year-over-year decrease Vivian Health has seen in 2022.

"Despite this, the decrease in travel nurse pay does appear to be slowing down as pay rates begin to stabilize," the healthcare jobs marketplace told Becker's.

Vivian Health's report is based on proprietary data of job postings on Vivian Health in October.

As of Nov. 1, there were 799,076 active RN travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last 90 days.

Here are states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay in October, according to the report.

Idaho

Weekly pay 2022: $2,843

Weekly pay 2021: $4,453

YOY decrease: 36.16 percent

North Dakota

Weekly pay 2022: $3,265

Weekly pay 2021: $4,817

YOY decrease: 32.22 percent

Arizona

Weekly pay 2022: $2,988

Weekly pay 2021: $4,299

YOY decrease: 30.50 percent

Florida

Weekly pay 2022: $2,487

Weekly pay 2021: $3,464

YOY decrease: 28.20 percent

Oklahoma

Weekly pay 2022: $2,637

Weekly pay 2021: $3,662

YOY decrease: 27.99 percent

Alabama

Weekly pay 2022: $2,470

Weekly pay 2021: $3,384

YOY decrease: 27.01 percent

Iowa

Weekly pay 2022: $2,970

Weekly pay 2021: $4,034

YOY decrease: 26.38 percent

Georgia

Weekly pay 2022: $2,804

Weekly pay 2021: $3,786

YOY decrease: 25.94 percent

New Mexico

Weekly pay 2022: $2,943

Weekly pay 2021: $3,944

YOY decrease: 25.38 percent

Alaska

Weekly pay 2022: $3,359

Weekly pay 2021: $4,498

YOY decrease: 25.32 percent