10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in October in the U.S. was $3,080, down 18.82 percent from $3,794 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.
This represents the largest year-over-year decrease Vivian Health has seen in 2022.
"Despite this, the decrease in travel nurse pay does appear to be slowing down as pay rates begin to stabilize," the healthcare jobs marketplace told Becker's.
Vivian Health's report is based on proprietary data of job postings on Vivian Health in October.
As of Nov. 1, there were 799,076 active RN travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last 90 days.
Here are states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay in October, according to the report.
Idaho
Weekly pay 2022: $2,843
Weekly pay 2021: $4,453
YOY decrease: 36.16 percent
North Dakota
Weekly pay 2022: $3,265
Weekly pay 2021: $4,817
YOY decrease: 32.22 percent
Arizona
Weekly pay 2022: $2,988
Weekly pay 2021: $4,299
YOY decrease: 30.50 percent
Florida
Weekly pay 2022: $2,487
Weekly pay 2021: $3,464
YOY decrease: 28.20 percent
Oklahoma
Weekly pay 2022: $2,637
Weekly pay 2021: $3,662
YOY decrease: 27.99 percent
Alabama
Weekly pay 2022: $2,470
Weekly pay 2021: $3,384
YOY decrease: 27.01 percent
Iowa
Weekly pay 2022: $2,970
Weekly pay 2021: $4,034
YOY decrease: 26.38 percent
Georgia
Weekly pay 2022: $2,804
Weekly pay 2021: $3,786
YOY decrease: 25.94 percent
New Mexico
Weekly pay 2022: $2,943
Weekly pay 2021: $3,944
YOY decrease: 25.38 percent
Alaska
Weekly pay 2022: $3,359
Weekly pay 2021: $4,498
YOY decrease: 25.32 percent