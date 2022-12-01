The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022, travel pay rates increased from October to November in many states.

Vivian Health told Becker's that the 'tripledemic' is a likely contributor to the growth.

"As states begin to grapple with increased infections and hospitalizations of RSV, flu and COVID cases, travel pay has increased alongside increased case rates," the healthcare hiring marketplace said.

As of Dec. 1, there were 683,028 active RN travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last 90 days.

Here are 10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay in November 2022 (compared to November 2021), according to the report.

North Dakota

Weekly pay 2022: $3,181

Weekly pay 2021: $4,750

YOY decrease: 33.03 percent

Oklahoma

Weekly pay 2022: $2,612

Weekly pay 2021: $3,869

YOY decrease: 32.49 percent

Idaho

Weekly pay 2022: $3,038

Weekly pay 2021: $4,319

YOY decrease: 29.66 percent

Montana

Weekly pay 2022: $2,868

Weekly pay 2021: $3,855

YOY decrease: 25.60 percent

Washington

Weekly pay 2022: $3,293

Weekly pay 2021: $4,355

YOY decrease: 24.39 percent

Colorado

Weekly pay 2022: $3,027

Weekly pay 2021: $3,973

YOY decrease: 23.81 percent

Arizona

Weekly pay 2022: $3,154

Weekly pay 2021: $4,120

YOY decrease: 23.45 percent

Maine

Weekly pay 2022: $3,374

Weekly pay 2021: $4,398

YOY decrease: 23.28 percent

Kansas

Weekly pay 2022: $2,668

Weekly pay 2021: $3,468

YOY decrease: 23.07 percent

Georgia

Weekly pay 2022: $2,815

Weekly pay 2021: $3,644

YOY decrease: 22.75 percent