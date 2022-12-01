The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.
While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022, travel pay rates increased from October to November in many states.
Vivian Health told Becker's that the 'tripledemic' is a likely contributor to the growth.
"As states begin to grapple with increased infections and hospitalizations of RSV, flu and COVID cases, travel pay has increased alongside increased case rates," the healthcare hiring marketplace said.
As of Dec. 1, there were 683,028 active RN travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last 90 days.
Here are 10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay in November 2022 (compared to November 2021), according to the report.
North Dakota
Weekly pay 2022: $3,181
Weekly pay 2021: $4,750
YOY decrease: 33.03 percent
Oklahoma
Weekly pay 2022: $2,612
Weekly pay 2021: $3,869
YOY decrease: 32.49 percent
Idaho
Weekly pay 2022: $3,038
Weekly pay 2021: $4,319
YOY decrease: 29.66 percent
Montana
Weekly pay 2022: $2,868
Weekly pay 2021: $3,855
YOY decrease: 25.60 percent
Washington
Weekly pay 2022: $3,293
Weekly pay 2021: $4,355
YOY decrease: 24.39 percent
Colorado
Weekly pay 2022: $3,027
Weekly pay 2021: $3,973
YOY decrease: 23.81 percent
Arizona
Weekly pay 2022: $3,154
Weekly pay 2021: $4,120
YOY decrease: 23.45 percent
Maine
Weekly pay 2022: $3,374
Weekly pay 2021: $4,398
YOY decrease: 23.28 percent
Kansas
Weekly pay 2022: $2,668
Weekly pay 2021: $3,468
YOY decrease: 23.07 percent
Georgia
Weekly pay 2022: $2,815
Weekly pay 2021: $3,644
YOY decrease: 22.75 percent