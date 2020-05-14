10 states with highest average physician salaries

Physicians in Kentucky earn the highest average salary in the U.S., according to a new Medscape survey.

Medscape, a medical news website, surveyed 17,461 U.S. physicians in more than 30 specialties, from Oct. 4, 2019, through Feb. 10.

Here are the top-earning states for physicians and average physician salary :

• Kentucky: $346,000

• Tennessee: $338,000

• Florida: $333,000

• Alabama: $332,000

• Utah: $328,000

• Ohio: $326,000

• Oklahoma: $326,000

• Indiana: $326,000

• North Carolina: $325,000

• Georgia: $323,000

