10 states with highest average physician salaries

Physicians in Kentucky earn the highest average salary in the U.S., according to a new Medscape survey.

Medscape, a medical news website, surveyed 17,461 U.S. physicians in more than 30 specialties, from Oct. 4, 2019, through Feb. 10.

Here are the top-earning states for physicians and  average physician salary :

• Kentucky: $346,000 
• Tennessee: $338,000 
• Florida: $333,000 
• Alabama: $332,000 
• Utah: $328,000 
• Ohio: $326,000 
• Oklahoma: $326,000 
• Indiana: $326,000 
• North Carolina: $325,000 
• Georgia: $323,000 

