10 states with highest average physician salaries
Physicians in Kentucky earn the highest average salary in the U.S., according to a new Medscape survey.
Medscape, a medical news website, surveyed 17,461 U.S. physicians in more than 30 specialties, from Oct. 4, 2019, through Feb. 10.
Here are the top-earning states for physicians and average physician salary :
• Kentucky: $346,000
• Tennessee: $338,000
• Florida: $333,000
• Alabama: $332,000
• Utah: $328,000
• Ohio: $326,000
• Oklahoma: $326,000
• Indiana: $326,000
• North Carolina: $325,000
• Georgia: $323,000
