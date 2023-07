10 specialties with the largest increases, decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in June in the U.S. was $2,466, down 8.56 percent from $2,697 during the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Month over month, average weekly travel nurse pay decreased 0.89 percent, from $2,488.38 in May to $2,466.27 in June, the report found.

As of July 6, there were 148,110 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days.

Here are 10 specialties with the largest increases to average weekly travel nurse pay in June compared with May, according to the report shared with Becker's.

Clinical nurse coordinator

Average weekly pay in June: $2,222.05

Month-over-month increase: 5.62 percent

Ambulatory surgery

Average weekly pay in June: $2,584.89

Month-over-month increase: 4.92 percent

Trauma

Average weekly pay in June: $2,307.37

Month-over-month increase: 3.93 percent

Nursing home

Average weekly pay in June: $2,310.15

Month-over-month increase: 3.34 percent

Skilled nursing facility

Average weekly pay in June: $1,979.39

Month-over-month increase: 3.22 percent

Manager

Average weekly pay in June: $2,769.18

Month-over-month increase: 2.57 percent

Cardiology

Average weekly pay in June: $2,459.21

Month-over-month increase: 1.76 percent

Correctional

Average weekly pay in June: $2,191.95

Month-over-month increase: 1.69 percent

Electrophysiology lab

Average weekly pay in June: $2,952.37

Month-over-month increase: 1.51 percent

Maternal-newborn

Average weekly pay in June: $2,427.25

Month-over-month increase: 1.49 percent

Here are 10 specialties with the largest decreases to average weekly travel nurse pay in June compared with May, according to the report shared with Becker's.

Utilization review

Average weekly pay in June: $2,319.33

Month-over-month decrease: 7.47 percent

OR scrub RN

Average weekly pay in June: $2,847.91

Month-over-month decrease: 6.93 percent

Pediatric Intensive Care

Average weekly pay in June: $3,208.86

Month-over-month decrease: 6.90 percent

Preoperative

Average weekly pay in June: $2,420.28

Month-over-month decrease: 6.69 percent

Pediatric med surg

Average weekly pay in June: $2,593.94

Month-over-month decrease: 5.90 percent

Special procedures

Average weekly pay in June: $2,648.53

Month-over-month decrease: 5.86 percent

Pre-op/post anesthesia care

Average weekly pay in June: $2,398.79

Month-over-month decrease: 5.58 percent

Mental health

Average weekly pay in June: $2,065.67

Month-over-month decrease: 5.58 percent

Perioperative

Average weekly pay in June: $2,888.04

Month-over-month decrease: 5.47 percent

Clinic

Average weekly pay in June: $2,183.88

Month-over-month decrease: 5.30 percent