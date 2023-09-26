Wisconsin hospital to halt surgical services

HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wis., will temporarily suspend surgical services Oct. 26, according to NBC affiliate WEAU.

Leaders attributed the "difficult, but necessary decision" to long standing operational and staffing challenges at the hospital, along with low patient demand. Leaders did not specify how long the pause on surgeries would last.

"Other services at St. Joseph's will remain available, including inpatient medical and emergency department services," a hospital spokesperson told WEAU. "St. Joseph's and HSHS remain focused on safely caring for our patients and thank the Chippewa Falls community for its understanding regarding this decision."

St. Joseph's Hospital is part of Hospital Sisters Health System, a 15-hospital system based in Springfield, Ill.