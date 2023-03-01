Water main break prompts New Jersey hospital to evacuate patients

A citywide water main break has prompted Hoboken (N.J.) University Medical Center to conduct an evacuation, though the emergency room will remain open for life-threatening issues, the hospital said Feb. 28.

The water main break was expected to leave residents and businesses without water into March 1, according to the Hudson County View.

Hoboken University Medical Center said a coordinated evacuation plan was implemented "to ensure optimal safety for patients and staff" and emphasized there was "no threat to life or safety within the hospital."

"The hospital is working closely with local emergency responders and other healthcare facilities in the area to coordinate patient transfers and ensure continuity of care," the hospital said.

A spokesperson for Bayonne, N.J.-based CarePoint Health, which owns Hoboken, said Christ Hospital in Jersey City, Bayonne Medical Center and Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center were being utilized for transfers.

"Some patients have been transferred already, including a mother in labor and patients in need of dialysis," the spokesperson told the Hudson County View.

Local officials expect water pressure to stabilize gradually throughout March 1.