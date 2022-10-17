UC Davis to provide neonatal services for local hospital

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Children's Hospital will now provide neonatal support at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, Calif.

The partnership aims to reduce the number of transfers from St. Joseph's to UC Davis Children's, according to an Oct. 17 news release from UC Davis Health.

Per the new agreement, UC Davis will provide education and training for St. Joseph's level 3 neonatal intensive care unit team; share best practices and innovation with the medical center; allow access to telemedicine consults with UC Davis' pediatric subspecialists; and hold multidisciplinary morbidity and mortality meetings to discuss improving patient care, the release said.