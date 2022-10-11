UAMS partners with Amedisys, Contessa for at-home care

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences partnered with Baton Rouge, La.-based Amedisys and Nashville, Tenn.-based Contessa Health to create a new care at-home option for Central Arkansas.

The joint venture offers patients access to medical care in the comfort and convenience of their own homes. According to an Oct. 11 news release, UAMS Health Comprehensive Care at Home combines elements of primary, hospital, or rehabilitation-level care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Contessa and Amedisys to bring this first-of-its-kind model to the region and the first Comprehensive Care at Home program to the state. We look forward to giving our patients an innovative option that delivers on our commitment of community-focused, patient-centered care," said Cam Patterson, MD, UAMS chancellor and CEO of UAMS Health.

The model includes Recovery Care at Home and Rehabilitation Care at Home, offering alternatives to a traditional hospital stay and a traditional skilled nursing facility. Patients are sent home with easy-to-use remote patient monitoring devices and immediately receive in-person and virtual visits from their care team daily.

Amedisys President and CEO Chris Gerard said the program will improve the outcomes and experience for patients in Central Arkansas.

"Together with Contessa, we have the unique ability to build the full continuum of care at home services. A prestigious institution like UAMS is the perfect partner to put this innovative model into practice," Mr. Gerard said.