Trinity plans to scale back services at Connecticut hospital

Stafford Conn.-based Johnson Memorial Hospital plans to close its labor and delivery, intensive care and medical/surgical units, and end surgical services, according to a press release from the Trinity Health Network of New England and reported by The Connecticut News Project.

The public notice to initiate the Certificate of Need application process to discontinue Johnson Memorial Hospital's services was filed on July 13. If the proposal is approved, all expecting mothers would be offered the opportunity to deliver their newborns at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn. However, the Johnson Emergency Department will remain prepared to care for all maternity patients.

In a press release on July 13, officials described the developments as meeting the needs of an aging population, which is expected to increase by 16 percent over the next five years.

"Redesigning care delivery to safely meet the needs of the local community remains the hospital’s top priority. It will allow Johnson Memorial to reach new levels of patient-centered care and service excellence, while continuing its longstanding commitment to the local community," the press release said.

The proposed changes are expected to take a year to 18 months, depending on approval from the state's Office of Health Strategy.