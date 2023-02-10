Trinity Health hospital locks down after bomb threat, X-ray finds fruit

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Trinity Health St. Mary's Hospital locked down its emergency department around 10 p.m. Feb. 9 due to a bomb threat, Fox affiliate WXMI reported.

According to a Grand Rapids Police Department report, a 65-year-old man was released from the ER on Feb. 9 but returned that night, set down a paper bag and told hospital security there was a bomb in it.

Security evacuated the ER and locked down the rest of the hospital before the police arrived. An X-ray by the bomb squad revealed an insulated drinking glass, a banana and an orange were the only contents of the bag.

About 90 minutes after the threat, the hospital resumed normal business. The man was taken to jail, pending a review of possible charges, according to the report.

"Trinity Health Grand Rapids received a bomb threat earlier tonight that has since been cleared," the hospital said in a statement shared with WXMI. "The hospital has standard procedures to ensure a safe and secure healing environment for patients, visitors and employees. Enhanced security measures are implemented from time to time to address immediate safety concerns."