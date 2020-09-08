The hidden 90% — Improving the patient experience by capturing a complete patient encounter

Patient satisfaction is key to sustaining and growing patient volumes in a consumer-oriented healthcare world. On Aug. 31, Becker’s Hospital Review hosted a webinar on “Analyzing patient feedback to navigate a public health crisis.”

The webinar was sponsored by Clarabridge, and during the session, Clarabridge Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Sid Banerjee discussed how organizations should approach patient satisfaction as part of their analytics program.

Here are four key takeaways from the webinar:

1. Healthcare is consumer-driven. With the rise of value-based care and consumerism in healthcare, patient satisfaction has become a top concern for hospital and health system leaders. "There have been a few changes in the U.S. that have really changed the healthcare landscape," said Mr. Banerjee. He proceeded to describe how health plans have become more democratized, and individual consumers have options rather than the take-it-or-leave-it experience of the past.

2. Current measures of patient satisfaction don't tell the whole story. The historic approach to patient feedback collection that relies solely on CAHPS results and other solicited feedback sources reflects low response rates and often contains information that is not actionable. During the session, Mr. Banerjee estimated that health systems that exclusively rely on these forms of feedback only capture about 10 percent of all available data informing patient satisfaction.

3. How to capture the missing 90 percent. According to Mr. Banerjee, "To make sense of the patient experience, you need to be able to extract the features, drivers and outcomes that live in the sentences and paragraphs [of clinical documentation]." An effective analytics system must be able to capture both structured and unstructured feedback from interactions, online sources, surveys and operational data and integrate findings to create a complete picture. Organizations must also operationalize the data to ensure that the right information gets to the appropriate people who can actively work to implement system wide changes when needed.

4. The value of early indicators. An effective analytics platform should also identify early indicators of patient experience such as effort, emotion and sentiment within unstructured data. Understanding these metrics allows health systems to quickly discover pain points, identify causes of frustration and pinpoint drivers of channel hopping while also providing a ubiquitous measure that applies to all sources. Once an organization identifies areas in need of improvement, it can look to survey results and metrics such as NPS to validate the impact of any changes it makes.

View a copy of this webinar here. Learn more about Clarabridge here.

More articles on infection control:

45 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Washington hospital

Leadership at Michigan nursing home told staff not to use PPE amid pandemic, 3 lawsuits claim

CMS launches nursing home training program to halt COVID-19 spread

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.