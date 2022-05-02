Tenet faces pushback over decision to cut services

The governing board of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., voted unanimously not to support Tenet Healthcare's decision to close outpatient oncology services, the Framingham Source reported April 28.

The vote by the governing board, composed of physicians and representatives from local organizations, came after the hospital announced plans to end the oncology services later this year.

"As we enhance our focus on behavioral health, cardiovascular services, surgical services, emergency services and women's health, we have made the decision to close outpatient medical oncology and radiation oncology, as well as sleep medicine services at MetroWest Medical Center," MetroWest Medical Center CEO Ava Collins wrote in an April 13 letter to the board, according to Framingham Source.

The services are being consolidated with those offered at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., which is also owned by Dallas-based Tenet.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said some patients cannot afford or do not have access to transportation to Worcester for care.

State Rep. Danielle Gregoire said she is disappointed to hear of Tenet's plan to cut the services.

"This decision, which may ultimately provide the ability to keep the remainder of hospital services open at that location, will have a negative impact on area residents going through something that most of us cannot even begin to imagine," Ms. Gregoire said, according to the report.

There is no appeal process on Tenet's decision to cut the services, but mitigation strategies will be explored through the state's formal review process.