Protest over infant's care prompts lockdown at Idaho hospital

St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho, went on lockdown and diverted ambulances March 15 in response to protests about an infant being treated at the facility, according to NBC affiliate KTVB.

St. Luke's Health System said the hospital was under lockdown "due to a security incident" in a March 15 tweet, though details are unclear. Employees were told not to enter or exit the building and ambulances were diverted to other hospitals in the area, including Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

St. Luke's Hospital lifted the lockdown and resumed normal operations after about an hour.

"With the safety of patients and staff as its priority, St. Luke's is grateful to local law enforcement for their support and response" to the incident, the health system told KTVB.

March 15 marked the fourth day protesters gathered outside the hospital to protest what they called the "medical kidnapping" of a 10-month-old who was taken from his parents and brought to St. Luke's for treatment after police officers declared him to be in "imminent danger."

The infant was first treated at St. Luke's Hospital earlier this month for severe malnourishment and discharged March 4. Police placed the child in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare after his parents failed to bring him to several follow-up appointments. Protesters allege their parental rights have been violated and are calling for the baby to be returned to them.



