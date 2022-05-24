Police: 94-year-old fatally shoots wife at Missouri hospital

Police say a 94-year-old man shot and killed his wife May 22 at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters (Mo.) Hospital, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Police said the man turned the gun on himself after shooting his wife, who had been in the hospital for an illness for several days, according to KSDK. The man, whose name has not been released, survived the shooting with "significant injuries," according to police. The man has not been arrested or formally charged, according to KMOV.



"This is a tragic domestic situation, and our hearts go out to the family," Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital said in a statement to KMOV. "The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority. We are working with police on this investigation and refer any further comment to law enforcement."