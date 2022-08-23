Pandemic funds could help reopen South Carolina hospital emergency department

After receiving $13.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds, North Greenville Hospital in Travelers Rest, S.C., may reopen its emergency department, the Post and Courier Greenville reported Aug. 22.

The Greenville City Council finance committee voted Aug. 22 to provide the hospital $13.5 million of what it received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Greenville -based Prisma Health, which owns the hospital, originally requested $16.9 million.

Following annual operating losses of $3 million, the hospital closed its emergency department in April 2020. The space was then used for COVID-19 patients, according to the report.