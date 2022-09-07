Northwestern Medicine suspends newborn services, inpatient obstetrics at Valley West Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, Ill., temporarily suspended inpatient obstetrics and newborn services, according to a statement shared with Becker's on Sept. 7.

The statement from Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine cites staffing issues as the reasoning behind the move.

"Like many hospitals, Valley West Hospital has experienced challenges with both nursing and physician staffing," the statement reads. "While our current team provides high-quality care, we are unable to maintain our high standards with our current levels of staffing."

The suspension of services took effect Sept. 1.

Northwestern Medicine said obstetricians who deliver at Valley West will work with pregnant patients "to identify the appropriate hospital for delivery." Emergency department staff at Valley West remain available to handle medical emergencies for pregnant patients as needed.

Northwestern Medicine also told the Daily Chronicle it is evaluating "our long-term ability to provide these services at Valley West" and working with Valley West staff affected by the suspension "to identify appropriate opportunities either in a different Valley West department or elsewhere within our health system."