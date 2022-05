Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health has received certificate of need approval for two new emergency rooms in Western North Carolina.

Both will be departments of Mission Hospital, according to a May 25 Mission Health news release. One will be in South Asheville and the other will be to the west of Asheville.

The emergency rooms will be open 24/7. They will have 12 patient rooms, onsite diagnostic imaging and clinical laboratory services.

They are expected to be open in late 2023.