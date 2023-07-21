Massachusetts system to shrink at-home care services

Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems plans to limit the scope of its at-home healthcare services by the end of July, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

About half of Berkshire County will soon not be eligible for the Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association's home health services, the outlet reported. The health system told its staff July 19 the service will not accept new patients from 15 towns by the end of the month.

Berkshire is the most western county in the state from north to south, and it houses nearly 130,000 people, according to recent census data. Most of the areas that will be cut from the system's at-home services are in the south.

Berkshire Health Systems told the Eagle the change is temporary as it works to alleviate its staffing shortage.