Massachusetts hospital to expand maternity services as another closes

Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Hospital said it is ready to support regional obstetric and maternity care after UMass Memorial Health's Alliance-Clinton Hospital announced plans to close its maternity unit, The Gardner News reported June 2.

UMass Memorial Health plans to close the maternity ward at its HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital on Sept. 22 due to staff shortages and a declining number of births in the area.

However, Heywood Hospital CEO Win Brown said it intends to expand its services.

"In response to the closure announcement, we will swiftly engage with our obstetrics team and medical staff to assess how we can extend our services in order to meet the needs of women seeking obstetrical and gynecological healthcare in the greater Leominster and Fitchburg area," Brown said in a news release shared with The Gardner News. "While this is a challenging time for hospitals, we will endeavor to extend our mission of caring to those who will benefit from our exceptional care."

The hospital is also on schedule to reopen its inpatient mental health unit in the fall, according to the report.