Iowa county says its hospitals are operating at limited capacity

Hospitals in Polk County, Iowa, are operating at a limited capacity while they deal with rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages, officials said May 25.

The county and state is also managing summer traumas, according to a news release from the county.

"The demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available, coupled with a reduced number of staff to care for patients," the news release stated.

Polk County is urging those who are sick or injured but not in a life-threatening condition to contact their primary healthcare provider or urgent care. Those who are in a "life or limb-threatening emergency" should still go to the emergency room or contact 911, according to the news release.