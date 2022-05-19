Idaho health system cuts behavioral services amid staffing shortages

Citing staff shortages and financial woes, Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is scaling back some behavioral health services, according to KXLY.

The health system is closing its inpatient addiction recovery program and outpatient psychiatry practice. Kootenai Health stopped accepting new addiction recovery patients, but said current patients can complete the program, according to KREM. The outpatient practice is slated to close by July 1.



"Behavioral health programs have been chronically underfunded nationally and state-wide for decades," Kootenai Health told KXLY. "The COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages and subsequent financial hardships have made it more challenging than ever to provide these services."