Helen DeVos Children's, McLaren to expand pediatric care access

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will provide pediatric hospitalists and neonatal nurse practitioners to the Lansing, Mich., region through a partnership with McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.

The additional pediatric services will be offered at a new birthing center slated to open on the main campus of McLaren Greater Lansing this summer, according to a March 21 announcement. New services that will be available include pediatric and adult congenital cardiology, fetal cardiology, pediatric orthopedics, rheumatology, gastrointestinal, plastic surgery, genetics, infectious disease, neurosurgery, pulmonology, endocrinology and nephrology.

"We want to make access to care as easy and convenient as possible for children in the Lansing area," Anas Taqatqa, MD, section chief of pediatric cardiology at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, said in a news release. "We are grateful to McLaren for their partnership and for helping to make healthcare accessible for all."

McLaren is roughly a one-hour drive from Helen DeVos Children's main campus.