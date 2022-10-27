Heal expands in-home primary care services for seniors in 4 states

Los Angeles-based provider Heal is now in-network for Cigna Medicare Advantage patients in Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Senior patients in those states can now access a full range of healthcare services, including house calls, telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, according to an Oct. 27 news release.

"This collaboration will allow us to provide comprehensive care for more seniors – whether for chronic conditions, sick visits or preventive care – all directly in their homes," said Heal CEO Scott Vertrees.

Heal has treated over 275,000 patients and plans to continue its national expansion, according to the release.