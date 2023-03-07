HCA hospital approved to end labor and delivery services after $2.75M settlement

Rochester, N.H.-based Frisbie Memorial Hospital will be allowed to discontinue labor and delivery services after a $2.75 million settlement agreement, Foster's Daily Democrat reported March 7.

Labor and delivery services will be shifted to Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital, which like Frisbie is owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

"With less than 100 deliveries this past year, our doctors cannot meet their accreditation requirements so it is not feasible to continue as birth rates are dropping," Frisbie CEO Tim Jones said in late 2022.

Under the agreement, the Greater Rochester Community Health Foundation will receive $2.75 million from HCA Healthcare "in support of its mission to improve the health and well-being of people residing in the Greater Rochester community" according to the statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. As a result, the foundation "has withdrawn its objection to the decision to cease offering labor and delivery services at the hospital," the announcement states.