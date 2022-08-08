Hackensack Meridian reverses course on closure of child care centers

Hackensack Meridian Health will look for options to keep its on-site child care centers open, according to an Aug. 5 report from the Asbury Park Press.

In July, the health system announced plans to close on-site childcare centers, leaving parents from the community searching for alternatives and highlighting Hackensack Meridian's role in the community's ability to care for children.

The most recent announcement was made to employees via email from Robert Garrett, Hackensack Meridian CEO.

"After receiving thoughtful input, please know that we are committed to finding a solution that maintains on-site child care…I have asked the team to continue evaluating all options with this goal in mind," Mr. Garrett said in the email.

Hackensack Meridian faces obstacles in keeping the child care centers open; key among them is the staffing shortage that has impacted the childcare industry.