Flooding spurs Broward Health to cancel outpatient care

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Medical Center canceled outpatient services April 13 after much of the South Florida city dealt with flooding from more than two feet of rainfall.

Between April 12 and 13, about 25 inches of rain fell on the city. Flooding caused the Fort Lauderdale airport to pause operations through the morning of April 14, according to an NBC News report. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also declared a state of emergency for Broward County.

"The amount of rainfall is unprecedented," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, according to the report.

In a statement sent to Becker's April 14, a spokesperson for Broward Health said Broward Health Medical Center and some of its surrounding facilities had water intrusion. Outpatient services at the hospital were canceled "and some other services may be impacted," the statement said. The emergency department remains open at all of the system's hospitals.

No deaths have been reported in the area as recovery efforts begin, Mr. Trantalis said during an update April 14, according to CNN.