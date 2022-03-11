Ellis Medicine pauses overnight emergent care services at medical center over staffing

Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Medicine will temporarily pause overnight emergent care services at the Medical Center of Clifton Park (N.Y.).

The decision, announced in a March 7 news release, takes effect March 14 and is attributed to staffing issues.

"The decision to temporarily pause overnight services stems from a lack of available emergent care staff as a result of the nationwide healthcare workforce shortage," Ellis Medicine said in the release. "Employee recruitment is of utmost priority at all Ellis Medicine locations, and Ellis is committed to restoring 24/7 emergent care in Clifton Park as soon as staffing levels allow."

While it is pausing overnight emergent care services, those services will continue to be available at Medical Center of Clifton Park from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., seven days a week, according to the health system. The Ellis Hospital emergency department in Schenectady is also always open for emergency care.

Ellis Medicine is a community and teaching health system with more than 3,300 employees.