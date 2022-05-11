Covenant Health to close maternity services at Maine hospital

St. Mary's Health System will close its maternity and women's health service line at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, in July, News Center Maine reported May 11.

Declining birth rates prompted the closure, approved by the boards of St. Mary's Health System and its owner, Tewksbury, Mass.-based Covenant Health.

St. Mary's said Central Maine Medical Center, also part of the health system, will hire any staff members who want to continue working with a women's health program.

"The decision to close our maternity services was difficult and emotional, but is in the best interest of our community," St. Mary’s President Steve Jorgensen said in a news release. "Our staff in the Women’s Health Center are dedicated and caring professionals that will continue to provide exemplary medical services in our communities if they so choose."