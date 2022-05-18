Colorado hospital to close psychiatric unit

Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System will close its 25-bed inpatient adult psychiatric unit at Parkview Medical Center because of a decline in patients, The Pueblo Chieftain reported May 17.

A closure date is not known yet.

"This situation is still fluid as we work through opportunities for staff," Todd Seip, Parkview's public information officer, told the publication. "Parkview will work with staff to look at other opportunities within the organization, and if this is not possible, employees will receive a severance package."

The outpatient behavioral practice and the adult psych rehab program will continue, Mr. Seip said.