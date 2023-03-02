Cleveland Clinic aims to boost patient experience, expand reach with new program

Businesses can now offer employees a connection with Cleveland Clinic providers for additional insight into medical records and questions through the Ohio hospital's new program.

The Cleveland Clinic, which was just ranked the No. 2 hospital in the world by Newsweek, noted in a March 2 news release that the program was created to "improve health outcomes, optimize patient experience and reduce healthcare costs," and expand access to its renowned providers to promote health equity.

Upon a clinical review of their medical records, employees who take part in the program will be connected with a Cleveland Clinic provider who will "provide information and education on potential treatment options for similar symptoms and conditions based on what they've seen in their practice." From there, individuals can either schedule a visit with a specialist at a Cleveland Clinic location or with their home, in-network provider.

"The benefits of participation for employers include long-term cost savings because employees may avoid unnecessary medical services, including costly surgeries, as well as improved outcomes," the press release states. "When employees are healthy, time away from work is reduced, which results in increased productivity and lower healthcare costs."