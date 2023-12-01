Christus hospital walks back plan to phase out residency program

Christus Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, will continue its emergency medicine program under an expanded partnership with the Nueces County Hospital District.

"With this enhanced partnership with the hospital district, we will be able to confidently invite more classes of residents into the program in the future knowing they will have a sustainable and high-quality learning experience at Christus," the health system said in a Dec. 1 statement shared with Becker's.

Christus Spohn Health System said it will also continue to support its primary care, geriatrics and OB training programs "as all are so important to addressing key workforce shortages in the communities we serve."

In October, Christus Spohn announced plans to end the emergency medicine residency program after its current residents graduate in 2026, saying the decision was made with "thorough consideration of our community's needs and our available resources to serve those needs." It also cited a national oversupply of emergency residency slots.

Staff at the hospital and residents of the Coastal Bend region pushed back against the plan, arguing that loss of the program "would be a great blow to our city's health infrastructure," according to a petition asking the hospital to reverse its decision.

The petition garnered more than 3,100 signatures.