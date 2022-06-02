Brigham and Women's doubles size of emergency department

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital has completed its emergency department expansion, doubling its square footage.

The project broke ground in 2019 and went through three phases, according to a June 2 news release from the hospital. It added 26,000 square feet and increased the bed count from 49 to 81.

It also added two trauma rooms, two X-ray rooms, a CT scanner, a second ultrasound room and a dedicated area for behavioral health, among other features.

The six pods that make up the emergency department have been named after the Boston streets connected to the final stretch of the Boston Marathon, honoring the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.