Baptist Health hospital to pause maternity services

Baptist Nassau, part of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, will temporarily pause its maternity services May 31.

The Fernandina Beach, Fla.-based hospital is pausing the services during an $8.5 million renovation to its labor and delivery unit, according to a May 20 Baptist Health news release. The renovations include large private rooms, separate care stations, spa-like bathrooms and mini fridges.

Those who are planning to deliver at the hospital up until May 31 can still do so. Staff at the labor and delivery center have taken temporary jobs at other labor and delivery units in the health system or other positions in the organization.

Employees will be able to return to the unit when the renovation is finished, according to the news release.