Atlanta Medical Center to close ED in October

Wellstar Health System is closing the emergency department at Atlanta Medical Center Oct. 14 before the hospital shuts down Nov. 1.

The ED at 460-bed Atlanta Medical Medical Center will be on emergency transport diversion beginning Oct. 3.

Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar said winding down services will help reduce inpatient volume at the hospital and minimize the number of patients who may need to be transferred when the hospital closes Nov. 1.



Wellstar announced plans in late August to close Atlanta Medical Center. The health system closed Atlanta Medical Center South in May to convert the facility into a 24-hour outpatient site.