Albany Medical Center on lockdown after reports of person with gun inside hospital

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center was on lockdown the afternoon of March 27 after a report of a person inside the hospital with a gun, Spectrum News reported.

No shots were reported to have been fired, and all patients and staff were accounted for, the report said. The emergency room remained on lockdown but was receiving patients as necessary.

Albany Police are investigating a suspected weapon in an isolated area on campus, the hospital said in a statement.

"Our staff took immediate action this afternoon to activate our emergency procedures to ensure the safety of their patients and colleagues," the hospital said.

The investigation remains ongoing as of the time of the report, and the facility is on lockdown as a precaution.

Albany Medical Center is a 766-bed hospital and the flagship of the Albany Med Health System, according to its website.