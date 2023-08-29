4 Florida hospitals evacuate, close ahead of Idalia

Four Tampa, Fla.-area hospitals have evacuated and closed in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, the Tampa Bay Times reported Aug. 28.

Patients from New Port Richey-based HCA Florida Trinity West Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital were transferred by ambulances to other HCA facilities. Patients from HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital were ferried to other facilities. This is the second year in a row a major storm forced the hospital to close, according to the report.

"This precaution is now underway/complete, ahead of the storm's impact to ensure the safe and careful transfer of each patient," the hospital said in a statement.

AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital in Tarpon Springs also evacuated 60 patients and will close at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 "out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our patients, visitors and team members," it said in a news release shared with Becker's.

Other local hospitals are preparing for the storm. Tampa General Hospital, the region's only level 1 trauma center, plans to remain open through Idalia. Maintenance crews began assembling an "aqua fence," a barrier designed to withstand storm surges of up to 15 feet above sea level, around the hospital campus, according to the Times.